Pritchard isn't in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game versus the Celtics.
The Celtics made a last-minute lineup swap, with Sam Hauser starting over Pritchard. Pritchard is averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.0 minutes across his last five appearances coming off the bench.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Well-rounded numbers in start•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Draws spot start•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Shines off bench in blowout win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Season-high 28 points vs. Nets•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Poor production continues•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Can't connect from deep•