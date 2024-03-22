Pritchard will start Friday's game against the Pistons, Sean Grande of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Pritchard will draw his third start of March as the Celtics continue to rest players with the No. 1 seed essentially locked up. Over his last seven appearances (two starts), Pritchard has averaged 12.9 points, 5.0 assists and 4.0 rebounds in 28.7 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Provides spark off bench vs. Bucks•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Shifts back to bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Booms for 23 points•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Back with first unit•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Spark off bench in season-high game•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Moves back to bench•