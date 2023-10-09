Pritchard will start Monday's game against the Knicks, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Fresh off a 26-point performance in the preseason opener Sunday, Pritchard will now get a shot in the starting lineup, as Boston is resting its usual starters for the second night of a back-to-back set. Pritchard will be joined by Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton and Luke Kornet.