Pritchard will start Monday's game against the Knicks, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Fresh off a 26-point performance in the preseason opener Sunday, Pritchard will now get a shot in the starting lineup, as Boston is resting its usual starters for the second night of a back-to-back set. Pritchard will be joined by Sam Hauser, Oshae Brissett, Dalano Banton and Luke Kornet.
