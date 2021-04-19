Pritchard will move into the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Bulls, Celtics play-by-play man Sean Grande reports.
With Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart both out due to an illness, the rookie will move into the lineup for his second start of the season. Pritchard should be in position for a sizable minutes boost over his average of 14.8 minutes per game in the month of April.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Sinks three three-pointers•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores seven in loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Drains four treys in win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Racks up seven assists•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Drains six three-pointers in win•