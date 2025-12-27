Pritchard amassed 29 points (10-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-8 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Friday's 140-122 victory over Indiana.

After scoring just 11 points on 4-of-12 shooting during Monday's win over Indiana, Pritchard bounced back and finished as Boston's second-leading scorer. The 27-year-old point guard has recorded at least 29 points in two of his last three outings and has reached that mark four times this season. Additionally, he chipped in a game-high nine rebounds, finishing one board shy of his third double-double on the campaign. He was also productive as a playmaker and dished out five or more assists for the eighth time in his last nine appearances.