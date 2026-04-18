Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Not listed on report for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard (foot) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the 76ers.
Pritchard was held out of Boston's regular-season finale due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he's set to return to action Sunday. The 28-year-old guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 assists and 2.8 rebounds across 30.3 minutes per tilt off the bench over his final six regular-season appearances.
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