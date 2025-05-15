Pritchard accumulated 17 points (6-17 FG, 5-14 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Wednesday's 127-102 win over the Knicks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
This was Boston's first game without superstar Jayson Tatum (Achilles), and as evidenced by Pritchard's workload, the Celtics are clearly going to lean heavily on the point guard going forward. Plus, Kristaps Porzingis continues to battle an illness, meaning Pritchard could see heavy usage for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 12 points in Game 4•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Leads Boston in scoring•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Tallies 13 points in loss Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Fails to score despite victory•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Disappears in Game 3 loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 14 points in win•