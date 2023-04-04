Pritchard (heel) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the 76ers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Pritchard has been downgraded from questionable to out Tuesday due to left heel soreness. His next chance to suit up is Wednesday's matchup with Toronto.
