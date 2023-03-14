Pritchard (heel) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game in Minnesota.
As expected, Pritchard remains sidelined due to left knee soreness. Head coach Joe Mazzulla previously said that the backup point guard could miss the Celtics' entire six-game road trip, which ends March 21, so barring a new update, fantasy managers should steer clear of Pritchard for the time being.
