Pritchard (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 76ers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.
Pritchard was a late addition to the injury report and will miss his first game of the season. In his absence, Sam Hauser and Jaden Springer are candidates for extra minutes. Pritchard's next chance to suit up will come Tuesday in Cleveland.
