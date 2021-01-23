Pritchard was diagnosed Saturday with a Grade 1 MCL sprain in his right knee, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. He's expected to remain out for two weeks before resuming on-court activities.
The rookie suffered the injury during Friday's game against the 76ers. He's been a surprise for the Celtics this season, and Brad Stevens has put trust in Pritchard, playing him 22.2 minutes per game. Until he returns, Jeff Teague, Javonte Green and Tremont Waters could see more playing time.
