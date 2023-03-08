Pritchard (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Trail Blazers.
Sam Hauser might be able to earn minutes in the teens with Pritchard on the sidelines Wednesday evening, but that doesn't mean much in fantasy hoops. As long as Derrick White and Marcus Smart are healthy, it'll be challenging for the reserve guards in Boston to earn enough minutes to make a noticeable difference.
