Pritchard posted 26 points (11-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals across 34 minutes in Wednesday's 124-105 win over the Bulls.

Pritchard came off the bench for a fifth consecutive contest and bounced back in a major way after scoring just six points on 2-of-9 shooting from the field in Sunday's loss to New York. The 28-year-old guard led all players in scoring, reaching the 20-point threshold for the fourth time in his last five outings. He also led Boston's bench in assists and has dished out at least seven dimes in four of those five games. During that span, he has averaged 21.8 points, 6.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per contest.