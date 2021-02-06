Pritchard delivered eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four boards, two assists and no turnovers over 19 minutes in Friday's 119-115 road win over the Clippers.

After missing six games due to a sprained knee, the rookie picked up exactly where he left off before the injury. FastPP again delivered efficient scoring and wise decision making that belies his rookie status. With Jeff Teague continuing to struggle (0-4 from the field Friday), Pritchard should be Boston's primary back-up point guard moving forward. Through 15 games, the Oregon product is shooting 44.2 percent from behind the arc.