Pritchard finished with 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), four rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes during Wednesday's 114-107 victory over the Nets.
Pritchard only played 16 minutes during the win, but he garnered a vital role down the stretch and hit some big shots to help Boston grow its lead late in the fourth quarter. The backup point guard only played eight minutes during Game 1, but after a strong showing Wednesday, it seems likely he'd get another shot to replicate his performance in Game 3.
