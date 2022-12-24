Pritchard played just one minute and failed to record any statistic during that time in Friday's 121-109 victory over the Celtics.
Pritchard continues to go in-and-out of the rotation and is out of it more often than not. He has played more than 20 minutes just once this season and not since Nov. 16. He is not worth rostering at this point unless any injuries occur ahead of him in the rotation.
