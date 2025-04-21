Pritchard accumulated 19 points (6-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and three assists across 25 minutes during Sunday's 103-86 win over Orlando in Game 1 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Pritchard played his role to perfection, helping the Celtics to a solid, yet unimpressive victory. It's been a banner season for Pritchard who was earlier in the day named as a finalist for the Sixth Man of the Year award. Given how poor the Celtics were on offense, it's hard to see the Magic causing Boston too many issues moving forward. Look for Pritchard to have another productive outing when the two teams meet again Wednesday.