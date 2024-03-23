Pritchard accumulated 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt), two rebounds and nine assists across 38 minutes during Friday's 129-102 victory over the Pistons.

Getting his third start of the season, Pritchard has another strong performance from long distance. The fourth-year guard has played more than 30 minutes in four straight games due to a shoulder injury to Jrue Holiday and drained multiple threes each time, going 16-for-31 (51.6) from three-point range. Pritchard has averaged 19.0 points, 8.0 assists, 4.0 threes and 3.8 boards during that run of increased usage, and while Holiday's shoulder bruise isn't thought to be serious, he could miss another game or two as the Celtics focus on keeping him fully healthy for the postseason.