Pritchard finished with 11 points (5-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and one steal across 16 minutes during Friday's 131-112 win over the Nuggets.
Pritchard has recently re-entered the fold for the Celtics after failing to see any playing time in four of his last six matchups. He's been given an opportunity to play in each of his last two contests, shooting a combined 7-for-12 from the field while collecting eight total rebounds and an assist in 24 minutes. However, he could see his recent playing time diminish once Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is cleared to return, which could happen over the weekend.
