Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Pours in 42 points with six treys
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard contributed 42 points (15-22 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds and three assists in 31 minutes during Sunday's 117-115 win over Cleveland.
This was a nice bounce-back performance from Pritchard, who was held to just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting his last time out. The Celtics needed someone to step up with Derrick White (calf) unavailable, and Pritchard answered the call, notching the second, 40-plus-point performance of his career.
