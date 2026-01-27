Pritchard chipped in 23 points (8-16 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 2-4 FT), five rebounds and three assists over 35 minutes during Monday's 102-94 win over Portland.

Pritchard battled through a minor finger injury Monday, but he was able to return following a brief trip to the locker room. He finished the night with the team lead in scoring, tacking on 15 of his 23 points from beyond the arc. Pritchard has been on a tear from beyond the arc over his last three appearances, knocking down 12 of 25 tries during this brief stretch.