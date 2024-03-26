Pritchard accumulated 15 points (7-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), five rebounds and six assists over 28 minutes during Monday's 120-118 loss to the Hawks.
Pritchard lead Boston with the six assists Monday, doing so without committing a turnover. Additionally, it's an encouraging sign to see Pritchard score efficiently on a night when his three-point shot was cold. The 26-year-old is averaging 18.4 points and 6.6 assists while making 3.4 triples in 33.8 minutes across his last five games, and he profiles as a strong option if Jrue Holiday (shoulder) and Derrick White (hand) continue missing time in the future.
