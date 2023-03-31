Pritchard (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Jazz.
Pritchard has missed 10 of the last 11 games due to left heel pain, and it's unclear whether he'll be able to suit up Friday. However, his status shouldn't have a major impact on Boston's rotation.
