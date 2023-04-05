Pritchard (heel) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
Pritchard was unavailable Tuesday against Philadelphia due to left heel pain, and it's unclear whether he'll be available for the second half of the back-to-back set. If he sits out again Wednesday, Derrick White should continue to see increased run.
