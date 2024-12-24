Pritchard finished with seven points (3-7 FG, 1-5 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 21 minutes during Monday's 108-104 loss to the Magic.
Pritchard was held to single-digit points for the second game in a row. His production can be sporadic when the Celtics are healthy, but he's had a strong December overall. Over his last 10 games, Pritchard is averaging 15.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 0.7 steals and 3.8 three-pointers.
