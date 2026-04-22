Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Quiet production in Game 2 loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard racked up four points (2-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), five rebounds and five assists over 27 minutes during Tuesday's 111-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.
Pritchard couldn't get anything going Tuesday, scoring just four points on 2-for-8 shooting. Boston was likely caught off guard in the loss, with numerous players delivering below expectations. With the series now tied at 1-1, The Celtics will be looking to turn things around when they line up again for Game 3 on Friday.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Not listed on report for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Sidelined Sunday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Unlikely to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Double-doubles in rout•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Provides spark in loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Serviceable effort Tuesday•