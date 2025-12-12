Pritchard racked up 11 points (4-14 FG, 3-11 3Pt), five rebounds and seven assists over 31 minutes during Thursday's 116-101 loss to the Bucks.

Pritchard has thrived in a larger offensive role this season, scoring in double figures in 21 of 25 games. The 27-year-old guard struggled with his shot Thursday night, however, going 3-for-11 from three-point range, and he has cooled off a bit since his 42-point outburst Nov. 30 against the Cavaliers. He's shooting 38.4 percent from the field and 31 percent from downtown on 8.4 attempts per game during that five-game stretch.