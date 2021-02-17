Pritchard scored eight points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) to go along with one rebound and seven assists across 23 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Nuggets.

Pritchard played over 20 minutes for the fourth time in his last seven games. Though he didn't provide a standout line, he put up the second-best assist total of his rookie season and his most since Jan. 4. While he's had splashes of production, Pritchard has scored in double-digits only twice in that same seven game span and never posted more than five rebounds or two assists -- prior to Tuesday's effort. Given that he provides hardly any defensive statistics, Pritchard is playing largely empty minutes from a fantasy perspective.