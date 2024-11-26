Pritchard logged 20 points (7-13 FG, 6-10 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and two steals across 26 minutes during Monday's 126-94 win over the Clippers.

This was Pritchard's fifth game of the season with at least 20 points. He's been a key part of Boston's second unit offense, and he's had a terrific November with averages of 14.3 points, 3.1 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.1 three-pointers in 27.2 minutes across 13 appearances.