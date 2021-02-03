Pritchard (knee) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Kings.
A sprained right knee will keep the rookie out of a sixth consecutive contest, though he does appear close to making his return. With Kemba Walker (rest) and Marcus Smart (calf) also out, Jeff Teague should be set for a boost in minutes Wednesday.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Wednesday return possible•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Out two weeks•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Won't return Friday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Helped to locker room•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Grabs five boards•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Contributes 11 points in win•