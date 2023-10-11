Pritchard isn't in the starting five for Wednesday's preseason game versus the 76ers, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
With Derrick White and Jrue Holiday back in action, Pritchard will return to a bench role. Pritchard is expected to serve as Boston's backup point guard this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Strong showing versus Knicks•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Moves into starting lineup•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Shines after signing extension•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Earns multi-year extension•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: With second unit for Game 1•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Historic triple-double as starter•