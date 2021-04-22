Pritchard will come off the bench Thursday against the Suns, Sean Grande of 98.5 The Sports Hub reports.
With Kemba Walker (illness) back in the starting five, Pritchard will return to the bench. This month, he's averaged 6.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 16.4 minutes.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 14 in start•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Moving into starting five•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Sinks three three-pointers•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 11 in loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores seven in loss•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Drains four treys in win•