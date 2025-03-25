Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Pritchard won't start in Monday's game against the Kings.

The sharpshooter will retreat to the second unit due to Jrue Holiday returning to game action. Over his last five outings (one start), Pritchard has averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.6 minutes per game.

More News