Pritchard won't start in Monday's game against the Kings.
The sharpshooter will retreat to the second unit due to Jrue Holiday returning to game action. Over his last five outings (one start), Pritchard has averaged 15.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.2 steals across 31.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Starting Sunday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Busts out of slump in win•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Shines off bench Thursday•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Drains career-high 10 triples•
-
Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Cleared to play against Portland•