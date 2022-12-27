Pritchard (thigh) has been ruled out for Tuesday's matchup against the Rockets, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Pritchard was a late addition to the injury report Tuesday morning with a right thigh contusion and will ultimately be held out after initially being listed as questionable. The backup point guard has played fewer than five minutes in three of his past four appearances, so his availability shouldn't have a major impact on Boston's rotation.
