Pritchard (heel) said he'll play Tuesday against the Wizards, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Pritchard has missed nine straight games due to plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his heel, but he's expected to return to action Tuesday. However, he's not guaranteed any playing time in Boston's crowded backcourt, especially with everyone healthy.
