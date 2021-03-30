Pritchard tallied 11 points (4-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds, one steal and one block during Monday's loss to New Orleans.
Pritchard scored in double figures for a second straight contest, and the rookie has now reached at least 10 points in 12 games this season. The former Oregon Duck also knocked down at least three threes for the first time since March 14 against Houston. Over Pritchard's last three outings, he's averaging 10.0 points and 5.0 rebounds.
