Pritchard ended with 11 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-81 loss to New York in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

The NBA's Sixth Man of the Year, Pritchard had a terrific 2024-25 campaign for the Celtics. Across 80 regular-season contests, Pritchard averaged 14.3 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and 40.7 percent from beyond the arc. A larger role for Pritchard could be on the table for Pritchard in 2025-26 with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) facing a lengthy rehab.