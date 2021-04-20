Pritchard posted 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal in 31 minutes during Monday's loss to the Bulls.

The 23-year-old drew his first career start with Kemba Walker and Marcus Smart both out due to an illness. Pritchard has delivered useful fantasy lines over his past three games, averaging 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 three-pointers and 2.3 assists in that span. Until Walker and Smart return to the lineup, feel free to stream Pritchard in deeper formats if you need three-pointers along with low-end points, rebounds and assists.