Pritchard finished Sunday's 109-81 win over Milwaukee in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals with 14 points (5-7 FG, 4-6 3Pt), five rebounds and three assists across 17 minutes.

After scoring just four total points over the last four games, Pritchard notched a playoff-high 14 points during the critical Game 7 win. With Marcus Smart (foot) questionable for Game 1, it's possible Pritchard sees an increased role during the Eastern Conference Finals.