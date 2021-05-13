Pritchard registered 15 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one steal in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 23-year-old bounced back after totaling just nine points over his last three games to post his 21st double-digit scoring output of the season. Before Wednesday's game, Pritchard was averaging just 6.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 0.9 assists in 15.9 minutes over his last seven games, so the rookie's 15-point performance was an encouraging sign from a developmental standpoint. He'll look to keep it going Saturday on the road against the 13th-seeded Timberwolves.