Pritchard closed with 15 points (5-7 FG, 5-6 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and one steal over 31 minutes during Monday's 114-112 loss to the Rockets.

Derrick White (leg) was unavailable and Al Horford (toe) was later reported as a late scratch, allowing Pritchard to be a bit more involved than usual. This game could give Pritchard a confidence boost, as he was held to single-digit points in his previous three games while shooting a combined 8-of-27 from the field.