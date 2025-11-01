Pritchard tallied 15 points (7-17 FG, 1-9 3Pt), two rebounds, five assists, two steals and one turnover in 33 minutes during Friday's 109-108 win over the 76ers.

While Pritchard has been a midrange marksman this season, drilling 50 percent of his midrange attempts, he has been seriously struggling from beyond the arc. Through the first six games of the year, the career 39.5 percent three-point shooter has been converting just 17.4 percent of his long-balls, which is almost unfathomable. He should figure it out soon enough.