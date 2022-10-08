Pritchard registered 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt), seven assists, three rebounds and a steal across 23 minutes in Friday's 112-103 win over the Hornets.

Pritchard is expected to see decent minutes off the bench in most games while operating as the third point guard on the roster behind Marcus Smart and potentially Derrick White, and he's prone to have decent scoring performances from time to time. That said, the nature of his role suggests he's not going to have a lot of fantasy upside once the regular season kicks in.