Pritchard supplied 18 points (6-16 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Tuesday's 118-107 loss to the Heat in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Pritchard saw an increased role in the absence of Marcus Smart (foot) and made the most of his opportunity by scoring a playoff-high 18 points. If Smart returns for Game 2, Pritchard's role will likely be reduced, but the sharpshooter can still put up solid numbers in limited minutes.