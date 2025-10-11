Pritchard recorded 19 points (7-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists, three triples, one steal and three turnovers across 26 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Raptors.

There will be a lot of offense to fill in Boston this upcoming season with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) watching from the sidelines, and Pritchard will be one of the key guys being asked to step it up. He was a top-80 player while averaging just 28.4 minutes per game last season, so he should see a boost with an expanded role in Boston.