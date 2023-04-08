Pritchard posted 22 points (9-14 FG, 4-8 3Pt), four rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 121-102 win over the Raptors.

With Marcus Smart sitting out Friday (neck), Pritchard saw solid minutes in his return after missing the last 11 games with a heel injury. Any concerns of looking rusty quickly went away as he led all reserves with 22 points, hitting four shots from deep, and added some nice assist and rebound numbers. The third-year guard is seeing incremental improvements in his season averages. Most noteworthy might be his playing time, as he's seen 19.2 minutes per game, five minutes better than last year.