Pritchard generated 23 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 5-5 FT), eight assists and two boards across 32 minutes in Monday's 126-114 road win over Toronto.

The rookie set career highs in both points and minutes played during the eighth game of his career. Boston was missing guards Kemba Walker (knee), Jeff Teague (ankle) and Marcus Smart (thumb) on Monday. That led to Tremont Waters getting a rare start at point guard, but it was Pritchard who really shined. FastPP's eight dimes led the Celtics. His 23 points were second for Boston, behind Jayson Tatum's 40 points. The Oregon product has quickly proven he deserves his minutes and has quickly become a fan favorite. Pritchard will try to continue his winning ways Wednesday night at Miami.