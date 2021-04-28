Pritchard played 33 minutes off the bench and registered 28 points (9-16 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four assists, three rebounds and a steal Tuesday in the 119-115 loss to the Thunder.

Pritchard and Jaylen Brown were the only two players to score more than 14 points and make greater than five shots in Tuesday's outing. Pritchard has seen an uptick in his performance over his last seven games, scoring in double figures six times including two 20-point performances in his last three contests. The rookie from Oregon has also topped 20 minutes six times in that span after doing so just five times in 14 March contests.