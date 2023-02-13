Pritchard provided 12 points (4-7 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists and one rebound in 18 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 119-109 win over the Grizzlies.

Though he's typically on the fringe of head coach Joe Mazzulla's rotation when Boston is at full strength, Pritchard has now taken on 21- and 18-minute workloads over the past two games while Boston was without Jaylen Brown (face), Marcus Smart (ankle), Malcolm Brogdon (Achilles) and Al Horford (knee) for at least one of those contests. Horford is good to go moving forward after returning Sunday, but the other three guards could all be at risk of missing both legs of the Celtics' Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set versus Milwaukee and Detroit to close out the pre-All-Star-break schedule. As a result, Pritchard looks like a good bet to continue seeing double-digit minutes for at least one more week.