Celtics' Payton Pritchard: Scores game-high 29 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pritchard scored 29 points (12-16 FG, 5-6 3Pt), two rebounds and eight assists across 33 minutes in Friday's 112-93 win over the Kings.
Pritchard was on the verge of recording what would have been his fifth game with at least 30 points this season, but he still finished as the game's highest scorer by a wide margin. Pritchard has cleared the 20-point mark in three of his last five outings and should continue as one of the Celtics' go-to options on offense as long as he continues to carry a hot hand.
